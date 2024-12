IMC Exploration Group Plc - Result of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 31

2023-2024 AGM OUTCOME

IMC EXPLORATION GROUP PLC

THE DIRECTORS OF IMC EXPLORATION GROUP PLC DO NOT CONSIDER THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse as it forms part of retained EU law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (the "Market Abuse Regulation").

IMC Exploration Group plc ("IMC" or the "Company");

Outcome of Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

The AGM of the Company was held on Monday, 30th December 2024, at 9.00 a.m., Dublin time, in accordance with the notice previously sent to shareholders in respect of the financial year ended 30th June 2024.

All resolutions before IMC's shareholders were approved and, there being no further business, the AGM was declared closed at 9.45 a.m., Dublin time.

Copies of the document referred to above and of this announcement are downloadable from IMC's website.



Eamon P. O'Brien,

Executive Chairman,

Dublin, 31st December 2024

The Directors of IMC, after due and careful enquiry, accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.



Enquiries :

Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Limited

Brinsley Holman: +44 7776 30 22 28 / Brinsley.Holman@kbrl.co.uk

Stephen Clayson: +44 7771 871 847 / Stephen.Clayson@kbrl.co.uk