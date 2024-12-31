WeCap Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 31

WeCap plc

AQSE: WCAP

("WeCap" or the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

London, UK, 31 December 2024 - In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, WeCap hereby announces that it has 433,049,311 ordinary shares of 0.25 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote.

The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The figure of 433,049,311 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of WeCap accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

END

Enquiries:

Company:

info@wecapplc.com

Corporate Advisor:

Peterhouse Capital Limited

+ 44 (0) 20 7469 0930

Corporate Broker:

Tennyson Securities Limited

Peter Krens: +44 (0) 20 7186 9033 (Direct)