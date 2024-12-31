Anzeige
Dienstag, 31.12.2024
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Frankfurt
30.12.24
09:59 Uhr
1,550 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5401,72030.12.
Dow Jones News
31.12.2024 16:19 Uhr
206 Leser
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
31-Dec-2024 / 14:48 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
31 December 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               31 December 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      77,987 
Highest price paid per share:         134.50p 
Lowest price paid per share:          130.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 133.3081p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 327,676,422 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (327,676,422) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      133.3081p                    77,987

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
797              130.00          08:06:08         00317565379TRLO1     XLON 
797              130.00          08:06:08         00317565378TRLO1     XLON 
4412              132.00          09:56:18         00317591406TRLO1     XLON 
552              132.00          09:56:18         00317591407TRLO1     XLON 
323              132.50          09:56:18         00317591412TRLO1     XLON 
542              132.50          09:56:18         00317591413TRLO1     XLON 
533              132.50          09:56:18         00317591414TRLO1     XLON 
518              133.00          09:56:26         00317591473TRLO1     XLON 
149              133.00          09:56:26         00317591474TRLO1     XLON 
200              133.00          09:56:51         00317591611TRLO1     XLON 
661              133.50          09:57:23         00317591769TRLO1     XLON 
529              133.50          09:57:23         00317591770TRLO1     XLON 
2544              133.00          10:01:01         00317592187TRLO1     XLON 
848              133.00          10:01:01         00317592188TRLO1     XLON 
200              133.00          10:01:22         00317592196TRLO1     XLON 
153              133.00          10:01:22         00317592197TRLO1     XLON 
1717              133.50          10:24:33         00317592460TRLO1     XLON 
57779             133.50          11:45:45         00317593711TRLO1     XLON 
888              134.00          11:52:01         00317593810TRLO1     XLON 
110              134.00          11:52:01         00317593811TRLO1     XLON 
400              134.00          11:52:01         00317593812TRLO1     XLON 
192              134.00          11:52:01         00317593813TRLO1     XLON 
856              133.50          12:09:01         00317594166TRLO1     XLON 
856              133.50          12:09:01         00317594167TRLO1     XLON 
346              134.00          12:18:01         00317594337TRLO1     XLON 
166              134.00          12:18:01         00317594338TRLO1     XLON 
419              134.00          12:18:01         00317594339TRLO1     XLON 
500              134.50          12:22:05         00317594391TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  368014 
EQS News ID:  2059917 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2059917&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 31, 2024 09:48 ET (14:48 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
