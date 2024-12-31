DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 31-Dec-2024 / 14:48 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 31 December 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 31 December 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 77,987 Highest price paid per share: 134.50p Lowest price paid per share: 130.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 133.3081p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 327,676,422 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (327,676,422) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 133.3081p 77,987

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 797 130.00 08:06:08 00317565379TRLO1 XLON 797 130.00 08:06:08 00317565378TRLO1 XLON 4412 132.00 09:56:18 00317591406TRLO1 XLON 552 132.00 09:56:18 00317591407TRLO1 XLON 323 132.50 09:56:18 00317591412TRLO1 XLON 542 132.50 09:56:18 00317591413TRLO1 XLON 533 132.50 09:56:18 00317591414TRLO1 XLON 518 133.00 09:56:26 00317591473TRLO1 XLON 149 133.00 09:56:26 00317591474TRLO1 XLON 200 133.00 09:56:51 00317591611TRLO1 XLON 661 133.50 09:57:23 00317591769TRLO1 XLON 529 133.50 09:57:23 00317591770TRLO1 XLON 2544 133.00 10:01:01 00317592187TRLO1 XLON 848 133.00 10:01:01 00317592188TRLO1 XLON 200 133.00 10:01:22 00317592196TRLO1 XLON 153 133.00 10:01:22 00317592197TRLO1 XLON 1717 133.50 10:24:33 00317592460TRLO1 XLON 57779 133.50 11:45:45 00317593711TRLO1 XLON 888 134.00 11:52:01 00317593810TRLO1 XLON 110 134.00 11:52:01 00317593811TRLO1 XLON 400 134.00 11:52:01 00317593812TRLO1 XLON 192 134.00 11:52:01 00317593813TRLO1 XLON 856 133.50 12:09:01 00317594166TRLO1 XLON 856 133.50 12:09:01 00317594167TRLO1 XLON 346 134.00 12:18:01 00317594337TRLO1 XLON 166 134.00 12:18:01 00317594338TRLO1 XLON 419 134.00 12:18:01 00317594339TRLO1 XLON 500 134.50 12:22:05 00317594391TRLO1 XLON

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

