Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 31.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Die Zukunft ist jetzt - KI macht den Unterschied! Smarter. Schneller. Erfolgreicher!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40H8H | ISIN: BE0974487192 | Ticker-Symbol: TG40
Frankfurt
30.12.24
09:40 Uhr
0,242 Euro
-0,011
-4,35 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OXURION NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OXURION NV 5-Tage-Chart
Actusnews Wire
31.12.2024 18:23 Uhr
150 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OXURION: Oxurion Announces Postponement of Signing for Strategic Transaction Due to Ongoing Discussions

Finanznachrichten News

LEUVEN, BELGIUM -31 December 2024 - 6:00PM, Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Leuven, announces a short postponement of approximately four weeks for the signing of its contemplated strategic transaction. The delay is due to ongoing discussions between the parties, prompted by the better than expected financial results of the target.

The contemplated transaction, which represents a significant step in Oxurion's strategic realignment, remains a key priority for all parties involved. The Company confirms the shared willingness and commitment of all stakeholders to successfully finalize the agreement and to ensure the transaction's alignment with the updated financial context.

With this adjustment to the timeline, Oxurion reiterates its dedication to completing the transaction and achieving its strategic objectives. Further updates will be provided as key milestones are reached.

About Oxurion

Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is engaged in the development of next-generation standard ophthalmic therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Oxurion is headquartered in Leuven. Further information is available at www.oxurion.com

Important information about forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking". Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and, accordingly, entail and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. The Company therefore cannot provide any assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize and does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other reason. Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties affecting the business and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement is contained in the Company's Annual Report. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of Oxurion in any jurisdiction. No securities of Oxurion may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. state securities laws.

For further information please contact:

Oxurion NV
Pascal Ghoson
Chief Executive Officer
Pascal.ghoson@oxurion.com
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mpiblsaal22WyXJsZJtummhmaGqXk2Sba2GamZKdY8eXb2lpxZxhasibZnFqmGdu
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-89328-oxur_postponement-contemplated-acquisition_en_20241231.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.