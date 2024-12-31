Anzeige
Aehr Test Systems Reschedules Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results Conference Call to Monday, January 13, 2025 in Recognition of National Day of Mourning in Honor of Former President Jimmy Carter

Finanznachrichten News

FREMONT, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 31, 2024 / Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and burn-in equipment, today announced it has moved its second quarter fiscal 2025 earnings release and conference call, previously scheduled for Thursday, January 9, 2025, to Monday, January 13, 2025 following the close of the market. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the results. The change to the earnings release and conference call date is in recognition of the National Day of Mourning in honor of former President Jimmy Carter and the closing of the US stock markets on January 9, 2025.

What: Aehr Test Systems second quarter fiscal 2025 financial results conference call.

When: Monday, January 13, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. PT).

Dial in Number: To access the live call, dial +1 888-506-0062 (US and Canada) or +1 973-528-0011 (International) and give the participant passcode 747530.

Webcast: To access the live webcast, please visit the investor relations section at www.aehr.com.

Call Replay: A phone replay of the call will be available approximately two hours following the end of the live call and will remain available for one week. To access the call replay, dial +1 877-481-4010 (US and Canada) or +1 919-882-2331 (International) and enter replay passcode 51776.

About Aehr Test Systems

Headquartered in Fremont, California, Aehr Test Systems is a leading provider of test solutions for testing, burning-in, and stabilizing semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and has installed thousands of systems worldwide. Increasing quality, reliability, safety, and security needs of semiconductors used across multiple applications, including electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar and wind power, computing, data and telecommunications infrastructure, and solid-state memory and storage, are driving additional test requirements, incremental capacity needs, and new opportunities for Aehr Test products and solutions. Aehr has developed and introduced several innovative products including the FOX-PTM families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPakTM Aligner, FOX WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak® Carrier and FOX DiePak Loader. The FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize a wide range of devices such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets, and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices. The FOX-CP system is a low-cost single-wafer compact test solution for logic, memory and photonic devices and the newest addition to the FOX-P product family. The FOX WaferPak Contactor contains a unique full wafer contactor capable of testing wafers up to 300mm that enables IC manufacturers to perform test, burn-in, and stabilization of full wafers on the FOX-P systems. The FOX DiePak Carrier allows testing, burning in, and stabilization of singulated bare die and modules up to 1024 devices in parallel per DiePak on the FOX-NP and FOX-XP systems up to nine DiePaks at a time. Acquired through its acquisition of Incal Technology, Inc., Aehr's new line of high-power packaged part reliability/burn-in test solutions for Artificial Intelligence (AI) semiconductor manufacturers, including its ultra-high-power Sonoma family of test solutions for AI accelerators, GPUs, and high-performance computing (HPC) processors, position Aehr within the rapidly growing AI market as a turn-key provider of reliability and testing that span from engineering to high volume production. For more information, please visit Aehr Test Systems' website at www.aehr.com.

# # #

Contacts:

Aehr Test Systems
Chris Siu
Chief Financial Officer
csiu@aehr.com

MKR Investor Relations Inc.
Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers
Analyst/Investor Contact
(323) 468-2300
aehr@mkr-group.com

SOURCE: Aehr Test Systems



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
