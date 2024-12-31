Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 31, 2024) - Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFY) (FSE: Q5I) ("edgeTI", "Company"), a leading provider of real-time Digital Twin software that enables and safeguards AI adoption, announces a debt conversion and amendments to its loan agreement and related party convertible promissory notes.

DEBT CONVERSION

The Company has reached an agreement to settle US$673,813 of debt (the "Debt") to Jim Barrett, the Company's CEO, through the issuance of subordinated secured convertible promissory note (the "Convertible Note") of the Company (the "Debt Settlement").

The Convertible Note shall bear interest at 8% per annum from the date of issuance and mature on the October 30, 2026 (the "Maturity Date"). At the option of the holder, the Convertible Note will be convertible into subordinate voting shares (each, a "SVS") of the Company, at any time from the date of issuance until the Maturity Date at a price of CAD$0.63 per SVS (the "Conversion Price").

As Mr. Barrett is a director and officer of the Company, the Debt Settlement is considered a "Related Party Transaction" as defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101- Protection of Minority Securityholders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on the exemptions from (i) the formal valuation provisions of MI 61-101 as set out in section 5.5(b) of MI 61-101 (Issuer Not Listed on Specified Markets) on the basis that the Company is a TSX Venture Exchange listed issuer and (ii) the minority approval provisions of MI 61-101 as set out in section 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 (Fair Market Value Not More than 25% of Market Capitalization) on the basis that the fair market value of the Convertible Note will not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company. The disinterested directors of the Company approved the amendment to the Convertible Note and no materially contrary view or abstention was expressed or made by any director of the Company in relation thereto.

The Debt Settlement is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

AMENDMENT TO SALEM LOAN AGREEMENT

The Company is a party to an Amended Loan and Purchase Agreement with Salem Investment Partners IV, Limited Partnership ("Salem") in the amount of $2,989,442 (the "Loan") dated January 20, 2023 (the Loan Agreement"). Further to the Company's news release dated January 25, 2023, the Company has entered into an amended loan agreement (the "Amended Loan Agreement") to extend the maturity date of the Loan from January 1, 2024 to September 30, 2026 (the "Loan Extension"). In consideration for the Loan Extension, the terms of the Loan have been further amended as follows:

Effective January 1, 2025, the interest rate shall be increased from 6% to 8% per annum;

The Company shall make the following partial repayments on the Loan: $400,000 on the date of signing of the Amended Loan Agreement; and $600,000 on September 30, 2025.

Upon full settlement of the Loan, the warrant held by Salem that allows for Salem to purchase 7% of all of the issued and outstanding equity of the Company may be repurchased by the Company for $350,000.

RELATED PARTY CONVERTIBLE PROMISSORY NOTES

Further to the Company's news release dated January 25, 2023, the Company has amended the related party convertible promissory notes (the "Convertible Pomissory Notes") held by certain management and directors of the Company to extend the maturity date from January 20, 2026 to October 30, 2026. All other terms of the Convertible Promissory Notes remain the same.

About edgeTI

edgeTI helps customers sustain situational awareness and accelerate action with its real-time digital operations software, edgeCore that unites multiple software applications and data sources into one immersive experience. Global enterprises, service providers, and governments are more profitable when insight and action are united to deliver fluid experiences via the platform's low-code development capability and composable operations. With edgeCore, customers can improve their margins and agility by rapidly transforming their siloed systems and data across continuously evolving situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations - helping them achieve the impossible.

