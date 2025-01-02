OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.The Canadian dollar rose to a 3-week high of 1.4876 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.4896.Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the loonie advanced to a 2-day high of 1.4372 and a 3-day high of 109.68 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 1.4385 and 109.04, respectively.If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.47 against the euro, 1.42 against the greenback and 111.00 against the yen.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX