BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.The U.S. dollar fell to a 2-day low of 1.0375 against the euro, from a recent 2-day high of 1.0346.Against the pound and the Swiss franc, the greenback slid to 2-day lows of 2-day lows of 1.2540 and 0.9044 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 1.2517 and 0.9071, respectively.If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.05 against the euro, 1.27 against the pound and 0.88 against the franc.