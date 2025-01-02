Kosmos Energy (NYSE/LSE: KOS) notes the announcement today from bp plc (operator) that first gas production has been achieved at the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) liquefied natural gas (LNG) project offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

On December 31, 2024, gas from the first phase of GTA started to flow from wells to the floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel ahead of delivery to the floating LNG vessel for liquefaction. Once fully commissioned, GTA Phase 1 is expected to produce around 2.3 million tonnes of LNG per annum (mtpa) with the floating LNG vessel nameplate capacity of approximately 2.7 mtpa.

First gas is a key milestone for the partnership and the governments of Mauritania and Senegal and an important step for the countries to become a strategic LNG production hub in West Africa. First LNG production is expected to follow shortly with the first LNG cargo expected in the first quarter of 2025, which is when we start to recognize revenue from the project.

Commenting on first gas production at GTA, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Andrew G. Inglis said: "Achieving first gas sets the stage for us to ramp up production and reach the ~90,000 boepd production target we set two years ago. With our key growth projects largely delivered and capex falling, Kosmos is well positioned going into 2025. The company remains focused on disciplined capital allocation and the generation of free cash flow that enables us to pay down debt, reduce leverage to less than 1.5x, and enhance the financial resilience of the company

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos is a full-cycle, deepwater, independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused along the offshore Atlantic Margins. Our key assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as world-class gas projects offshore Mauritania and Senegal. We also pursue a proven basin exploration program in Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Kosmos is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange and is traded under the ticker symbol KOS. As an ethical and transparent company, Kosmos is committed to doing things the right way. The Company's Business Principles articulate our commitment to transparency, ethics, human rights, safety and the environment. Read more about this commitment in the Kosmos Sustainability Report. For additional information, visit www.kosmosenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Kosmos expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Kosmos' estimates and forward-looking statements are mainly based on its current expectations and estimates of future events and trends, which affect or may affect its businesses and operations. Although Kosmos believes that these estimates and forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, they are subject to several risks and uncertainties and are made in light of information currently available to Kosmos. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "expect," "plan," "will" or other similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Kosmos, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. Further information on such assumptions, risks and uncertainties is available in Kosmos' Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings. Kosmos undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update or correct these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Management does not provide a reconciliation for forward looking non GAAP financial measures where it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the occurrence and the financial impact of various items that have not yet occurred, are out of our control or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, management is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. Forward looking non GAAP financial measures provided without the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures may vary materially from the corresponding GAAP financial measures.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250101619906/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Jamie Buckland

+44 (0) 203 954 2831

jbuckland@kosmosenergy.com

Media Relations

Thomas Golembeski

+1-214-445-9674

tgolembeski@kosmosenergy.com