Donnerstag, 02.01.2025
MAKING CRYPTO GREAT AGAIN: Wie Trumps Aussagen die Krypto-Landschaft verändern könnten!
WKN: A140P3 | ISIN: DK0060655629
Frankfurt
02.01.25
08:31 Uhr
17,550 Euro
-0,440
-2,45 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.01.2025 08:34 Uhr
DFDS A/S: DFDS to provide ferry lifeline service to Jersey

DFDS and the government of Jersey have signed a contract for Jersey's ferry services. Over the next 20 years, DFDS will provide freight and passenger services connecting Jersey of the Channel Islands to the UK and Francebeginning28 March 2025.

The new service will include routes from Jersey to Poole and Portsmouth in the UK, and Saint-Malo in France. DFDS committed to increase the frequency of ferries to address high demand in peak periods, introducing high-speed ferries to the UK and investing in three new vessels by 2032.

"We are excited to embark on this journey with Jersey and the local community. The life-line ferry service is a vital link for the island, and we are fully committed to delivering reliability and an enhanced travel and transport experience for islanders, businesses and visitors. We look forward to building a strong partnership with Jersey and serving the community," says Torben Carlsen, CEO of DFDS.

The contract will run for 20 years beginning from March 28, 2025

Supporting tourism and hospitalityin the region

DFDS' Jersey fleet will comprise of one Ro-Pax vessel, two high-speed crafts, and a dedicated freight vessel to meet the diverse needs of the island, and support tourism and the hospitality sector in Jersey as well as in France? and the UK with frequent sailings.

"Tourism and hospitality are important parts of the local economy. We will support connectivity with short travel time and meet demand with the right frequency of ferries, and providing freight capacity, enabling islanders to travel off-island and attracting more visitors to Jersey, and thereby support tourism in the region," says Filip Hermann, VP BU Channel & Baltics at DFDS.

Contact information
Dennis Kjærsgaard Sørensen
Head of media relations
Phone: +45 4230 3847
Email:Densore@dfds.com

About DFDS

We operate a transport network in and around Europe with an annual revenue of DKK 30bn and 17,000 full-time employees. We move goods in trailers by ferry, road & rail and we offer complementary and related transport and logistics solutions. We also move car and foot passengers on short sea and overnight ferry routes. DFDS was founded in 1866 and is headquartered and listed in Copenhagen.


