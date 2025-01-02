Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.01.2025
MAKING CRYPTO GREAT AGAIN: Wie Trumps Aussagen die Krypto-Landschaft verändern könnten!
WKN: A0F5UJ | ISIN: DE000A0F5UJ7 | Ticker-Symbol: EXV1
Tradegate
02.01.25
10:46 Uhr
20,745 Euro
-0,150
-0,72 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
02.01.2025 09:52 Uhr
84 Leser
Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Banks UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Banks UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Banks UCITS ETF Acc (CB5 LN) 
Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Banks UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
02-Jan-2025 / 09:19 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Banks UCITS ETF Acc 
DEALING DATE: 31-Dec-2024 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 34.1581 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 27356128 
CODE: CB5 LN 
ISIN: LU1834983477 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1834983477 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      CB5 LN 
Sequence No.:  368160 
EQS News ID:  2060279 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2060279&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 02, 2025 03:19 ET (08:19 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
