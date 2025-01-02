Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.01.2025
MAKING CRYPTO GREAT AGAIN: Wie Trumps Aussagen die Krypto-Landschaft verändern könnten!
WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ
Frankfurt
02.01.25
08:17 Uhr
7,250 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
02.01.2025 10:31 Uhr
146 Leser
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Total Voting Rights and Treasury Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Total Voting Rights and Treasury Shares 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Total Voting Rights and Treasury Shares 
02-Jan-2025 / 08:58 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("Fuller's" or "the Company") 
 
Total Voting Rights and Treasury Shares 
 
The following notification is made in accordance with the UK Financial Conduct Authority Disclosure and Transparency 
Rule 5.6.1. 
 
As at 31 December 2024, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 38,682,339 'A' Ordinary Shares of 40 pence 
each, 89,052,625 'B' Ordinary Shares of 4 pence each, and 13,366,013 'C' Ordinary Shares of 40 pence each, each 
carrying one vote. Of this total, 4,077,562 'A' Ordinary Shares and 4,327,915 'B' Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. 
 
Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 
5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) as at 31 December 2024 was 34,604,777. 
This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they 
are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and 
Transparency Rules. 
 
Enquiries: 
 
Rachel Spencer 
Company Secretary 
020 8996 2073 
 
2 January 2025 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:      FSTA 
LEI Code:    213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
Sequence No.:  368264 
EQS News ID:  2060509 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2060509&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 02, 2025 03:58 ET (08:58 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
