Donnerstag, 02.01.2025
MAKING CRYPTO GREAT AGAIN: Wie Trumps Aussagen die Krypto-Landschaft verändern könnten!
PR Newswire
02.01.2025 10:48 Uhr
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Finanznachrichten News

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 02

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT")

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 31 December 2024 were:-

Excluding current year Revenue = 1,623.78p

Including ALL Revenue = 1,666.95p

ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 10.4% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 7.2%. There are currently 83,824,605 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.

Contact:

Michael Campbell

For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

2 January 2025


