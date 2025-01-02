Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 02
[02.01.25]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - USD Acc
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
31.12.24
IE000JL9SV51
313,609.00
USD
0
3,378,153.87
10.7719
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - SEK-Hedged Acc
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
31.12.24
IE000BQ3SE47
3,820,550.00
SEK
0
406,670,235.84
106.4429
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged Dist
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
31.12.24
IE000LSFKN16
627,000.00
SEK
0
6,206,266.33
9.898
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - EUR-Hedged Dist
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
31.12.24
IE000LH4DDC2
123,650.00
SEK
0
1,308,503.12
10.5823