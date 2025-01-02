BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.The pound fell to a 2-week low of 195.60 against the yen, from an early 3-day high of 197.36.Against the U.S. dollar, the Swiss franc and the euro, the pound dropped to nearly a 2-week low of 1.2485, a 6-day low of 1.1296 and a 2-day low of 0.8295 from early highs of 1.2540, 1.1360 and 0.8269, respectively.If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 192.00 against the yen, 1.23 against the greenback, 1.11 against the franc and 0.84 against the euro.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX