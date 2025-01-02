Third Point Investors Ltd - Total Voting Rights
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 02
02 January 2025
ThirdPointInvestorsLimited(the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of
Guernsey with registered number 47161)
LEI: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 - Renewal Date- 03/02/2025
Total Voting Rights
In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules"), the Company would like to notify the market of the following:
The Company's issued share capital as at 31 December 2024 consists of the following:
- 17,691,801 US Dollar Ordinary Shares with one voting right per share.
- 11,794,534 US Dollar B Shares with one voting right per share.
The total number of voting rights in the Company at 31 December 2024 is therefore 29,486,335.
There are no shares held in treasury.
The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Rules.
