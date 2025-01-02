Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.01.2025
MAKING CRYPTO GREAT AGAIN: Wie Trumps Aussagen die Krypto-Landschaft verändern könnten!
WKN: A0MY7H | ISIN: GG00B1YQ7219
Stuttgart
02.01.25
08:04 Uhr
22,800 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
02.01.2025 12:06 Uhr
Third Point Investors Ltd - Total Voting Rights

Finanznachrichten News

Third Point Investors Ltd - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 02

02 January 2025

ThirdPointInvestorsLimited(the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of

Guernsey with registered number 47161)

LEI: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 - Renewal Date- 03/02/2025

Total Voting Rights

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules"), the Company would like to notify the market of the following:

The Company's issued share capital as at 31 December 2024 consists of the following:

  • 17,691,801 US Dollar Ordinary Shares with one voting right per share.
  • 11,794,534 US Dollar B Shares with one voting right per share.

The total number of voting rights in the Company at 31 December 2024 is therefore 29,486,335.

There are no shares held in treasury.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Rules.

Enquiries:

Website: www.thirdpointlimited.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: 01481 745001


© 2025 PR Newswire
