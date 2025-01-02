Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 02
Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc
2ndJanuary 2025
Miton UK Microcap Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 31st December 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to
31st December 2024 50.79p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 50.60p per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916
2ndJanuary 2025
© 2025 PR Newswire