Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 2, 2025) - Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARU) (OTCQB: AUIAF) (FSE: 20Q) ("Aurania" or the "Company") announces that its directors received their quarterly director fees in the form of stock options in lieu of cash for the period ended December 31, 2024.

Directors (the "Optionees") of the Company have agreed to receive their quarterly director fees for 2024 in the form of stock options in lieu of cash. On December 31, 2024, each director was granted 13,500 stock options at an exercise price of C$0.425. An aggregate of 54,000 stock options were granted to directors in lieu of their director fees for the fourth financial quarter of 2024.

All such options will be exercisable for a period of three years from the date of grant and vested immediately upon grant. In the event an Optionee intends to exercise such Options, such Optionee shall be solely responsible for paying the entirety of the exercise price.

About Aurania

Aurania is a mineral exploration company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral property interests, with a focus on precious metals and copper in South America. Its flagship asset, The Lost Cities - Cutucu Project, is located in the Jurassic Metallogenic Belt in the eastern foothills of the Andes mountain range of southeastern Ecuador.

Information on Aurania and technical reports are available at www.aurania.com and www.sedarplus.ca, as well as on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/auranialtd/, Twitter at https://twitter.com/auranialtd, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/aurania-resources-ltd-.

