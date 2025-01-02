Anzeige
WKN: 885287 | ISIN: GB0001738615 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
02.01.2025 13:18 Uhr
Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Total Voting Rights

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Total Voting Rights

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 02

02 January 2025

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the 'Company')

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Voting Rights and Capital (FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, provision 5.6.1)

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company announces that, as at 31 December 2024, the Company's issued share capital consisted of ordinary shares of 25p with each ordinary share (excluding Treasury shares) holding one voting right. The total number of ordinary shares in issue was 26,580,263, and 7,505,505 shares were held in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number voting rights in the Company was 19,074,758 as at 31 December 2024.

The above figure (19,074,758) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com


