MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire
02.01.2025 13:18 Uhr
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 02

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc

02 January 2025

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc

Voting Rights and Capital

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, MIGO Opportunities Trust plc (the "Company") announces the following:

As at 31 December 2024, the Company's capital consists of ordinary shares of 1p with each ordinary share holding one voting right. The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 20,156,377. The Company has no ordinary shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 20,156,377.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Company, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

- END -

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 709 8732


© 2025 PR Newswire
