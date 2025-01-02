Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
MAKING CRYPTO GREAT AGAIN: Wie Trumps Aussagen die Krypto-Landschaft verändern könnten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850605 | ISIN: IT0000072618 | Ticker-Symbol: IES
Tradegate
02.01.25
14:01 Uhr
3,793 Euro
-0,080
-2,05 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
INTESA SANPAOLO SPA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTESA SANPAOLO SPA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,7963,79714:05
3,7963,79714:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.01.2025 13:58 Uhr
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Intesa Sanpaolo leads the Eurozone by market capitalisation

Finanznachrichten News

Intesa Sanpaolo

The strategy of the banking group led by Carlo Messina is highly valued by investors

ROME, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With yesterday's closing price of €3.8630, Intesa Sanpaolo has secured the top position among Eurozone banks by market capitalisation, valued at €69 billion, surpassing Santander (€67 billion) and BNP Paribas (€66 billion). Additionally, Intesa Sanpaolo boasts a "market value-to-equity" ratio higher than major European banking giants such as HSBC and UBS. The closing value of the last trading session of the year at Piazza Affari reaffirms the institution as the Eurozone leader in total shareholder return (combining share price growth and dividend distribution) over the past decade, with a +213% increase. Since January 2014, the bank's stock value has risen by 115%, with a capitalisation increase of €40 billion. Over the same period, dividends distributed amounted to €31 billion, resulting in a cumulative cash dividend yield of 98%.

The strategy implemented by the banking group, led by CEO Carlo Messina, has been highly appreciated by investors. It is founded on a solid ability to achieve organic growth, a business model characterised by a significant share of revenue generated from wealth management, strong and sustainable profitability, robust capitalisation, and substantial investments in technological innovation and the professional development of its employees. The bank has also launched an international programme to support individuals in difficult circumstances, focusing on combating food poverty, promoting healthcare, and providing shelter, with a commitment of €1.5 billion by 2027.

In 2025, Intesa Sanpaolo plans to complete its business strategy unveiled in February 2022, with a net profit target initially set at over €6.5 billion and later revised upwards in October during the presentation of the Q3 2024 results to €9 billion for 2025. The bank, chaired by Gian Maria Gros-Pietro and led by Carlo Messina, will see its Board of Directors renewed by shareholders, including the foundations, in the spring.

For more information:
Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/951c044e-da6f-4b57-808d-c7ecceac8ae9


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.