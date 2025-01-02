WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly edged lower in the week ended December 28th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.The report said initial jobless claims slipped to 211,000, a decrease of 9,000 from the previous week's revised level of 220,000.The dip surprised economist, who had expected jobless claims to inch up to 222,000 from the 219,000 originally reported for the previous week.With the unexpected decrease, jobless claims fell to their lowest level since hitting 209,000 in the week ended April 27, 2025Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX