Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 02
[02.01.25]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|02.01.25
|IE000LZC9NM0
|8,506,943.00
|USD
|0
|63,279,267.98
|7.4385
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|02.01.25
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|3,644,612.00
|EUR
|0
|20,898,299.56
|5.734
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|02.01.25
|IE000GETKIK8
|267,123.00
|GBP
|0
|2,661,961.26
|9.9653
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|02.01.25
|IE000XIITCN5
|612,758.00
|GBP
|0
|4,954,337.22
|8.0853
© 2025 PR Newswire