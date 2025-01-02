Comscore, Inc.: Comscore Appoints New Chief Marketing Officer

RESTON, Va., Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a global leader in measuring and analyzing consumer behaviors, today announced the appointment of Jackelyn Keller as its Chief Marketing Officer. Keller brings extensive expertise in linear TV, streaming, digital and programmatic advertising, product marketing and revenue strategy for some of the most well-known companies in the industry.

For 25 years, Comscore has driven measurement innovation to match changing consumer behaviors with their various touchpoints. With the convergence of digital and real-world experiences, and the rapid growth of streaming and programmatic, Comscore will leverage Keller's previous successes to write the next chapter of measurement innovation and continue to facilitate collaboration across the modern media ecosystem.

Since September 2024, Keller has been an advisor to Comscore's leadership team, focusing on simplified positioning, creative strategy and go-to-market efforts, including the launch of evergreen franchises the Comscore Data Divas and Barbershop, Beauty and Local Buzz.

Keller was previously head of market intelligence and global product strategy at Samsung Ads, where she developed foundational product positioning and helped launch Samsung DSP. She later joined Quantcast, an AI powered DSP, as global head of product marketing. Jackelyn was trained at some of the most iconic media brands, such as Discovery Communications and Turner Broadcasting, working in their ad sales, marketing, and pricing teams. This experience positions her uniquely to elevate Comscore's brand and streamline its messaging for today's fragmented media landscape.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Jackelyn to the executive team. She will play a crucial role in shaping the company's future as we continue to innovate and deliver unparalleled value to our partners," said Jon Carpenter, Comscore Chief Executive Officer. "Her background in operations, product and revenue strategy, paired with her exceptional talent for positioning and creating accessible branding, exemplifies our unwavering commitment to empowering our clients in this rapidly evolving media landscape. We are confident that her leadership will drive our mission forward and elevate our efforts to help our clients thrive."

"As a company that's been trailblazing measurement innovation and ensuring objectivity for over 25 years, I'm delighted to join Comscore during this transformative time in which consumers are in the driver's seat," Keller said. "With Comscore's rich assets, we will continue lighting the way for the industry, serving as the bridge to a largely programmatic future as well as writing the measurement playbook for streaming, local, and national measurement."

As a strategy consultant and board advisor, Keller thrives on helping purpose-driven organizations of every size bring offerings to market in a more thoughtful, differentiated, and simplified manner. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in English communications, with a minor in political science, from Yeshiva University. She earned an MBA from the Fordham Gabelli School of Business, where she has been an adjunct professor since Fall 2021.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fa7a4d40-887d-45cf-9a40-9885d277af8e

Comscore CMO Jackelyn Keller

Cred: David Zimand Photography