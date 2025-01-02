Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
MAKING CRYPTO GREAT AGAIN: Wie Trumps Aussagen die Krypto-Landschaft verändern könnten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3E3RB | ISIN: US20564W2044 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
31.12.24
22:00 Uhr
5,840 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COMSCORE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMSCORE INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.01.2025 15:06 Uhr
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Comscore, Inc.: Comscore Appoints New Chief Marketing Officer

Finanznachrichten News

RESTON, Va., Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a global leader in measuring and analyzing consumer behaviors, today announced the appointment of Jackelyn Keller as its Chief Marketing Officer. Keller brings extensive expertise in linear TV, streaming, digital and programmatic advertising, product marketing and revenue strategy for some of the most well-known companies in the industry.

For 25 years, Comscore has driven measurement innovation to match changing consumer behaviors with their various touchpoints. With the convergence of digital and real-world experiences, and the rapid growth of streaming and programmatic, Comscore will leverage Keller's previous successes to write the next chapter of measurement innovation and continue to facilitate collaboration across the modern media ecosystem.

Since September 2024, Keller has been an advisor to Comscore's leadership team, focusing on simplified positioning, creative strategy and go-to-market efforts, including the launch of evergreen franchises the Comscore Data Divas and Barbershop, Beauty and Local Buzz.

Keller was previously head of market intelligence and global product strategy at Samsung Ads, where she developed foundational product positioning and helped launch Samsung DSP. She later joined Quantcast, an AI powered DSP, as global head of product marketing. Jackelyn was trained at some of the most iconic media brands, such as Discovery Communications and Turner Broadcasting, working in their ad sales, marketing, and pricing teams. This experience positions her uniquely to elevate Comscore's brand and streamline its messaging for today's fragmented media landscape.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Jackelyn to the executive team. She will play a crucial role in shaping the company's future as we continue to innovate and deliver unparalleled value to our partners," said Jon Carpenter, Comscore Chief Executive Officer. "Her background in operations, product and revenue strategy, paired with her exceptional talent for positioning and creating accessible branding, exemplifies our unwavering commitment to empowering our clients in this rapidly evolving media landscape. We are confident that her leadership will drive our mission forward and elevate our efforts to help our clients thrive."

"As a company that's been trailblazing measurement innovation and ensuring objectivity for over 25 years, I'm delighted to join Comscore during this transformative time in which consumers are in the driver's seat," Keller said. "With Comscore's rich assets, we will continue lighting the way for the industry, serving as the bridge to a largely programmatic future as well as writing the measurement playbook for streaming, local, and national measurement."

As a strategy consultant and board advisor, Keller thrives on helping purpose-driven organizations of every size bring offerings to market in a more thoughtful, differentiated, and simplified manner. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in English communications, with a minor in political science, from Yeshiva University. She earned an MBA from the Fordham Gabelli School of Business, where she has been an adjunct professor since Fall 2021.

About Comscore
Comscore is a global, trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore empowers media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make meaningful business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

Media
Marie Scoutas
Comscore, Inc.
press@comscore.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fa7a4d40-887d-45cf-9a40-9885d277af8e


Comscore CMO Jackelyn Keller
© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.