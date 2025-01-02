AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In the fourth quarter, we produced approximately 459,000 vehicles, delivered over 495,000 vehicles and deployed 11.0 GWh of energy storage products - a record for both deliveries and deployments.

Thank you to all of our customers, employees, suppliers, shareholders and supporters who helped us achieve these results.

Q4 2024

Production Deliveries Subject to operating lease accounting Model 3/Y 436,718 471,930 5% Other Models 22,727 23,640 6% Total 459,445 495,570 5%

2024

Production Deliveries Model 3/Y 1,679,338 1,704,093 Other Models 94,105 85,133 Total 1,773,443 1,789,226

Energy storage deployments for 2024 were 31.4 GWh.

Tesla will post its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024 after market close on Wednesday, January 29, 2025. At that time, Tesla will issue a brief advisory containing a link to the Q4 2024 update, which will be available on Tesla's Investor Relations website. Tesla management will hold a live question and answer webcast that day at 4:30 p.m. Central Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial and business results and outlook.

What: Tesla Q4 2024 Financial Results and Q&A Webcast

When: Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Time: 4:30 p.m. Central Time / 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Q4 2024 Update: https://ir.tesla.com

Webcast: https://ir.tesla.com (live and replay)

Approximately two hours after the Q&A session, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company's website.

For additional information, please visit https://ir.tesla.com.

Our net income and cash flow results will be announced along with the rest of our financial performance when we announce Q4 earnings. Tesla vehicle deliveries and storage deployments represent only two measures of the Company's financial performance and should not be relied on as an indicator of quarterly financial results, which depend on a variety of factors, including average selling price, cost of sales, foreign exchange movements and others as to be disclosed in the 10-K for the year ended on December 31, 2024.

