LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Computershare Limited (ASX: CPU) has announced that it has acquired CMi2i Limited.

CMi2i provides independent and trusted advice to boards, executives and advisors of some of the largest public companies around the world.

The company's investor intelligence services, including its bondholder offering, help companies to identify and engage with investors on complex, contested and high stakes issues.

It employs around 20 people in London and has a presence in New York, Milan and Madrid.

Fiona Chalmers, CEO Issuer Services at Computershare said: "Bringing CMi2i into the Computershare Group is an exciting development that will enhance our investor relations offering to clients.

"The acquisition further demonstrates our commitment to giving companies around the world the edge in the increasingly crucial area of shareholder engagement and ownership intelligence.

"CMi2i's approach to capital markets is very well respected, and their services and systems will complement our wider offering very well."

Mark Simms, CEO at CMi2i, said: "We're excited to be able to join Computershare and contribute our years of experience and unique expertise into a broader range of first-class services.

"Computershare's global reach, leading technology and ability to invest will help ensure our work can reach its maximum potential and bring our clients additional value."

The deal has completed, and both parties said they will work collaboratively to ensure the smooth integration of the business and staff.

All CMi2i employees have moved over to Computershare as part of the acquisition.

Computershare announced on 12 December that it had also agreed to acquire the European-based investor relations and engagement service provider, ingage IR Limited.

