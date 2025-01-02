Quest Diagnostics: Everyday Hero - Kris Constantino

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 2, 2025 / Quest Diagnostics:

Kris Constantino

Director, Logistics Operations

Response Efforts After Hurricane Helene

Kris Constantino responded to county leaders' requests for help with supply logistics after Hurricane Helene, focusing on the hardest-hit areas of North Carolina. Pensacola was largely cut off and relying on air-dropped supplies from the National Guard. The local fire chief sought Kris's assistance to organize and transport supplies to a more accessible area for long-term housing and critical supply runs to those without road access. Meanwhile, Yancey County had received an overwhelming number of donations stored in schools, fire stations, and churches. Kris coordinated with the Product Remanufacturing Center (PRC), an Amazon partner, to secure part of their warehouse free of charge for consolidating supplies. She then designed a logistics resupply network to distribute essentials through three strategically located storefronts, ensuring that critical items like generators, fuel, warm l weather gear, and medical supplies were accessible.

*The Everyday Heroes Program honors and recognizes employees whose values, actions and behaviors advance inclusion, diversity, justice, and equity.

