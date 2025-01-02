BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 02

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)



ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND



2 January 2025

The Board of BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc are pleased to announce the fourth quarterly interim dividend in respect of the financial year to 31 December 2024 of 4.92 cents per ordinary share. The dividend is payable on 7 February 2025 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 10 January 2025 (ex-dividend date is 9 January 2025).

As set out in the Company's dividend policy, this quarterly dividend has been calculated based on 1.25% of the Company's NAV at close of business on 31 December 2024 (being the last business day of the calendar quarter) which was 393.75 cents per ordinary share.

Enquiries:

Kevin Mayger

For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary

Telephone: 020 7743 1098