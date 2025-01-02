Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.01.2025
MAKING CRYPTO GREAT AGAIN: Wie Trumps Aussagen die Krypto-Landschaft verändern könnten!
WKN: A3D58Q | ISIN: GG00BQBFY362 | Ticker-Symbol: 3BH
Frankfurt
02.01.25
08:17 Uhr
4,880 Euro
-0,040
-0,81 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
BH Macro Limited - Transaction in Own Shares

BH Macro Limited - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 02

BH Macro Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

Transaction in Own Shares

02 January 2025

BH Macro Limited (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc:

Ordinary Shares: - Share Class

Sterling

Date of purchase:

02 January 2025

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

33,423

Lowest price per share (pence)

405.00

Highest price per share (pence)

405.00

Trading venue

London

Aggregate volume per date per trading venue:

33,423

Weighted average price per day per trading venue (pence):

405.0000

The Company intends to hold the purchased shares in treasury.

Following the above share transactions of the relevant US Dollar and Sterling Shares, the total number of shares in issue in each share class of the Company will be as follows:

Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding Treasury)

Ordinary Shares held in Treasury

342,178,073 Sterling Shares

33,277,833 Sterling Shares

27,478,960 Dollar Shares

Nil Dollar Shares

From 02 January 2025, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded up to the whole number) is 524,244,442.

Enquiries:

Company website: www.bhmacro.com

William Simmonds

JPMorgan Cazenove

Tel: 020 7588 2828

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: 01481 745001


© 2025 PR Newswire
