PR Newswire
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 02

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)

Portfolio Holdings

A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc as at 30 September 2024 has been made available on the Company's website on the link listed below:

https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/blackrock-frontier-investment-trust-portfolio-disclosure.pdf


Kevin Mayger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 0207 743 1098

2 January 2025


END



