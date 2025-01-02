Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
MAKING CRYPTO GREAT AGAIN: Wie Trumps Aussagen die Krypto-Landschaft verändern könnten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DM8U | ISIN: US23355L1061 | Ticker-Symbol: 2XT
Tradegate
30.12.24
11:22 Uhr
19,440 Euro
+0,165
+0,86 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,20019,30519:04
19,19019,29019:04
PR Newswire
02.01.2025 18:36 Uhr
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DXC Technology Company: DXC Technology Names Brad Novak as Chief Information Officer

Finanznachrichten News

Veteran Technology Executive Joins DXC's Leadership Team

ASHBURN, Va., Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, today announced the appointment of Brad Novak as Chief Information Officer. Novak joins DXC's leadership team, with a strong focus on leveraging AI throughout DXC operations. He will report to DXC's Chief Administrative Officer, James Walker.

Brad Novak, Chief Information Officer, DXC Technology

In this role, Novak will strategically embed AI across the infrastructure. He will also lead the team to integrate, standardize and consolidate various platforms, tools, and processes to enhance workforce productivity and operational efficiency.

Novak is a senior technologist and brings over 30 years of experience in financial services, spanning application development, infrastructure and service management. He has worked at several global financial services firms, most recently Barclays, where he was the CTO for the Corporate and Investment Bank, leading technology architecture and strategy. Novak has also worked in Private Equity and Venture Capital, assessing investment opportunities and advising portfolio companies on their technology strategies.

For more information DXC's leadership team, visit here.

Forward Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements represent current expectations and beliefs, and no assurance can be given that any result, goal or plan set forth in any forward-looking statement can or will be achieved. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements, many of which are outside of our control. For a written description of these factors, see the section titled "Risk Factors" in DXC's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, and any updating information in subsequent SEC filings. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements which speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update or release any revisions to any forward-looking statement or to report any events or circumstances after the date of this document or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission-critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. The world's largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience across their IT estates. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.

CONTACT: Mihir Bellamkonda, Media Relations, mihir.bellamkonda@dxc.com; Roger Sachs, Investor Relations, roger.sachs@dxc.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2589628/DXC_Technology_Company_DXC_Technology_Names_Brad_Novak_as_Chief.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dxc-technology-names-brad-novak-as-chief-information-officer-302341382.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.