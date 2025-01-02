Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 2, 2025) - Dror Erez (the "Reporter") announces the filing of an early warning report in connection with the disposition of 3,000,000 common shares ("Common Shares") in the capital of SuperBuzz Inc. (the "Company").

On December 27, 2024, the Reporter disposed of 2,093,000 Common Shares at a price of $0.035 per Common Share for a total consideration of $73,255, and 525,000 Common Shares at a price of $0.04 per Common Share for a total consideration of $21,000. Then, on December 30, 2024, the Reporter disposed of 382,000 Common Shares at a price of $0.035 per Common Share for a total consideration of $13,370. Cumulatively, the Reported disposed of 3,000,000 Common Shares for aggregate consideration of $107,625 from December 27, 2024, to December 30, 2024 (collectively, the "Disposition").

Immediately before the Disposition, the Reporter held, directly or indirectly, beneficial ownership of, or the power to exercise control or direction over 10,579,985 Common Shares and 107,290 ("RSUs") representing 13.13% of all the issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis and 13.24% on a partially diluted basis.

Following the completion of the Disposition, the Reporter held, directly or indirectly, beneficial ownership of, or the power to exercise control or direction over, 7,579,985 Common Shares and 107,290 RSUs, representing 9.41% of all the issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis and 9.53% on a partially diluted basis.

The Reporter holds the Common Shares for investment purposes and may evaluate such investment on an ongoing basis and subject to various factors including, without limitation, the Company's financial position, the price levels of the Common Shares, conditions in the securities markets and general economic and industry conditions, the Company's business or financial condition, and other factors and conditions that the Reporter may deem appropriate. The Reporter may increase, decrease or change his ownership over the Common Shares or other securities of the Company.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/235892

SOURCE: Dror Erez