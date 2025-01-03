Anzeige
Atos International: Atos confirms not being compromised by the ransomware group Space Bears

Finanznachrichten News

Press Release

Atos confirms not being compromised by the ransomware group Space Bears

Paris, France - January 3, 2025 - Atos Group today announces that the allegations made by the ransomware group Space Bears of compromising the Atos organization are unfounded.

No infrastructure managed by Atos was breached, no source code accessed, and no Atos IP or Atos proprietary data exposed.

On December 28, 2024, the ransomware group claimed to have compromised an Atos database. Atos understands that external third-party infrastructure, unconnected to Atos, has been compromised by the group Space Bears. This infrastructure contained data mentioning the Atos company name, but is not managed nor secured by Atos.

Atos has a global network of more than 6,500 specialized experts and 17 new-generation security operations centers (SOCs) operating 24/7 to ensure the security of the Group and its customers.

***

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 82,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 10 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atosis to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contact

Florence Vayleux | florence.vayleux@atos.net| +33 (0) 6 32 12 22 96

Attachment

  • PR - Atos confirms not being compromised by the ransomware group Space Bears (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/cdab447a-8b57-4511-8742-afbc4bd5c9a5)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
