Tata Elxsi to Accelerate SDV Adoption for Next Generation Mobility with Qualcomm's Snapdragon Automotive Platforms

Tata Elxsi aims to collaborate with Qualcomm to create VSoCs for the Snapdragon Digital Chassis, which will be utilized for cloud-native application development.

At CES 2025, Tata Elxsi will showcase a live demonstration of the company's AVENIR SDV suite of solutions integrated with Qualcomm Technologies' Snapdragon Ride Flex SoC that implements a cloud-native and virtualized approach to automotive software development.

LAS VEGAS and BENGALURU, India, Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Elxsi, Inc. has announced its plans to work with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to develop and leverage virtual models of Snapdragon® Digital Chassis solutions for cloud-native application development. Through the intended technology collaboration, which will be demonstrated at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025, Tata Elxsi will develop a virtual electronic control unit (ECU) platform for automakers and Tier-1 suppliers using Snapdragon virtual system-on-chips (VSoCs) for the next generation of mobility solutions for passenger, commercial, and off-highway vehicle segments.

Tata Elxsi aims to utilize the Snapdragon Digital Chassis VSoCs to help revolutionize the Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) development process, enabling R&D teams to accelerate software development and validation. By reducing the dependency on hardware availability, this initiative aims to streamline and speed up product development lifecycles, ensuring that advanced mobility solutions reach the market faster and more efficiently.

At CES 2025, Tata Elxsi will showcase this process using the company's AVENIR SDV suite of solutions integrated with Qualcomm Technologies' Snapdragon Ride Flex SoC. The demonstration will highlight real-world use cases, including mixed-critical workloads for infotainment and advanced driver assistance systems.

"Our planned work with Qualcomm Technologies reflects Tata Elxsi's leadership and investments in SDV technologies and the future of cloud-native automotive software development. Tata Elxsi's AVENIR suite with Snapdragon Digital Chassis solutions offer a high performance, scalable solution for automakers to realize next generation of SDVs. This unique combination of world-class software and system expertise, virtualised models and ready-to-adopt SDV software offers OEMs a compelling and future-ready path to SDVs and next generation mobility,"said Shaju S, Vice President & Head of Transportation Business Unit, Tata Elxsi.

"Tata Elxsi's demonstration of enabling Snapdragon virtual SoCs for early development in a cloud-native environment leveraging their AVENIR SDV suite offers the developer community a cost effective, early access to target hardware and reduces time to market for new application development. Access to leading edge, high performance heterogeneous compute environment in the cloud truly enables the future of pre-and post-production approaches to software development. It also facilitates continuous updates of new features throughout the lifecycle of the vehicle, enabling our partners to deliver a rich experience to the end consumer and build new business models," said Laxmi Rayapudi, VP of Automotive Software Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

About Tata Elxsi

Incorporated in 1989, Tata Elxsi is amongst the world's leading providers of design and technology services in select industries, including Automotive, Media & Telecom, Healthcare, and Transportation. Tata Elxsi works with leading OEMs and suppliers in the automotive and transportation industries for R&D, design, and product engineering services from architecture to launch and beyond. It combines domain experience across Autonomous, Electric, and Connected vehicle technologies and Software-defined vehicles (SDV). It is supported by a worldwide network of design studios, development centres, offices, and a global pool of over 13000 engineers and specialists.

