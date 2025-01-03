DJ Amundi S&P Eurozone PAB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P Eurozone PAB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Acc (PABG LN) Amundi S&P Eurozone PAB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Jan-2025 / 09:17 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P Eurozone PAB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 02-Jan-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 31.6802 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 64013387 CODE: PABG LN ISIN: LU2195226068 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2195226068 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PABG LN Sequence No.: 368493 EQS News ID: 2061161 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

