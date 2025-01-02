Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.01.2025 23:06 Uhr
The New America High Income Fund, Inc. Declares Distribution and Announces That Its Shares Will Cease Trading February 11 Prior to Reorganization

BOSTON, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New America High Income Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") (NYSE: HYB) announced today that it will pay a distribution of $0.04 per share on the company's common stock on January 31, 2025 to common shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 17, 2025. The ex-dividend date will be January 17th.

Additionally, as previously announced, the reorganization of the Fund into the T. Rowe Price High Yield Fund (the "T. Rowe Price Fund"), a separate series of the T. Rowe Price High Yield Fund, Inc. (the "Reorganization") is expected to become effective following the close of business of the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, February 21, 2025, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Upon the closing of the Reorganization, shareholders of the Fund will become holders of Investor Class shares of the T. Rowe Price Fund.

To facilitate the Reorganization, all shares of the Fund will cease trading on the New York Stock Exchange after the market closes on February 11, 2025.

The Fund has released updated portfolio data which can be found on the Fund's website at www.newamerica-hyb.com.

The New America High Income Fund, Inc. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company with a leveraged capital structure. The Fund's investment adviser is T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. ("T. Rowe Price"). As of September 30, 2024, T. Rowe Price and its affiliates managed approximately $1.6 trillion of assets, including approximately $20 billion of "high yield" investments. T. Rowe Price has provided investment advisory services to investment companies since 1937.

Contact:
Ellen E. Terry, President
Telephone: 617-263-6400
www.newamerica-hyb.com


