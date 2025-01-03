Anzeige
Freitag, 03.01.2025
PR Newswire
03.01.2025 10:54 Uhr
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 03

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 31 December 2024 its investments were as follows:

Company% of total net assets
Greencoat UK Wind7.5%
Grenergy Renovables6.0%
Clearway Energy A Class6.0%
Bonheur5.5%
Drax Group5.4%
Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust5.2%
Cadeler4.8%
Northland Power4.7%
NextEnergy Solar Fund4.3%
RWE4.3%
SSE4.0%
National Grid3.8%
Foresight Solar Fund3.6%
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund2.9%
AES2.7%
Aquila European Renewables Income Fund2.4%
Enefit Green2.4%
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust2.3%
Harmony Energy Income Trust2.0%
Cloudberry Clean Energy1.9%
Greencoat Renewable1.9%
Fastned1.9%
GCP Infrastructure Investments1.8%
Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables1.6%
Polaris Renewable Energy1.5%
Orsted1.3%
MPC Energy Solutions1.0%
7C Solarparken0.9%
US Solar Fund0.8%
VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities0.7%
Scatec Solar0.5%
Boralex0.5%
Serena Energia0.5%
Innergex Renewable0.4%
Westbridge Renewable Energy0.3%
Clean Energy Fuels0.2%
Cash/Net Current Assets2.4%

At close of business on 31 December 2024 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £35.9 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown% of total net assets
Yieldcos & investment companies32.4%
Renewable energy developers33.4%
Renewable focused utilities6.7%
Energy storage4.9%
Biomass generation and production5.4%
Electricity networks3.8%
Renewable technology and service4.8%
Renewable financing and energy efficiency4.0%
Renewable Fuels and Charging2.1%
Cash/Net Current Assets2.4%

Geographical Allocation% of total net assets
United Kingdom28.6%
Europe (ex UK)32.9%
Global22.7%
North America10.4%
Latin America3.0%
Cash/Net Current Assets2.4%
100%

