Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 03
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 31 December 2024 its investments were as follows:
|Company
|% of total net assets
|Greencoat UK Wind
|7.5%
|Grenergy Renovables
|6.0%
|Clearway Energy A Class
|6.0%
|Bonheur
|5.5%
|Drax Group
|5.4%
|Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust
|5.2%
|Cadeler
|4.8%
|Northland Power
|4.7%
|NextEnergy Solar Fund
|4.3%
|RWE
|4.3%
|SSE
|4.0%
|National Grid
|3.8%
|Foresight Solar Fund
|3.6%
|Gore Street Energy Storage Fund
|2.9%
|AES
|2.7%
|Aquila European Renewables Income Fund
|2.4%
|Enefit Green
|2.4%
|SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust
|2.3%
|Harmony Energy Income Trust
|2.0%
|Cloudberry Clean Energy
|1.9%
|Greencoat Renewable
|1.9%
|Fastned
|1.9%
|GCP Infrastructure Investments
|1.8%
|Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables
|1.6%
|Polaris Renewable Energy
|1.5%
|Orsted
|1.3%
|MPC Energy Solutions
|1.0%
|7C Solarparken
|0.9%
|US Solar Fund
|0.8%
|VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities
|0.7%
|Scatec Solar
|0.5%
|Boralex
|0.5%
|Serena Energia
|0.5%
|Innergex Renewable
|0.4%
|Westbridge Renewable Energy
|0.3%
|Clean Energy Fuels
|0.2%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|2.4%
At close of business on 31 December 2024 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £35.9 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:
|Sector Breakdown
|% of total net assets
|Yieldcos & investment companies
|32.4%
|Renewable energy developers
|33.4%
|Renewable focused utilities
|6.7%
|Energy storage
|4.9%
|Biomass generation and production
|5.4%
|Electricity networks
|3.8%
|Renewable technology and service
|4.8%
|Renewable financing and energy efficiency
|4.0%
|Renewable Fuels and Charging
|2.1%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|2.4%
|Geographical Allocation
|% of total net assets
|United Kingdom
|28.6%
|Europe (ex UK)
|32.9%
|Global
|22.7%
|North America
|10.4%
|Latin America
|3.0%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|2.4%
|100%
