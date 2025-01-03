Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 31 December 2024 its investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets Greencoat UK Wind 7.5% Grenergy Renovables 6.0% Clearway Energy A Class 6.0% Bonheur 5.5% Drax Group 5.4% Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust 5.2% Cadeler 4.8% Northland Power 4.7% NextEnergy Solar Fund 4.3% RWE 4.3% SSE 4.0% National Grid 3.8% Foresight Solar Fund 3.6% Gore Street Energy Storage Fund 2.9% AES 2.7% Aquila European Renewables Income Fund 2.4% Enefit Green 2.4% SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust 2.3% Harmony Energy Income Trust 2.0% Cloudberry Clean Energy 1.9% Greencoat Renewable 1.9% Fastned 1.9% GCP Infrastructure Investments 1.8% Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables 1.6% Polaris Renewable Energy 1.5% Orsted 1.3% MPC Energy Solutions 1.0% 7C Solarparken 0.9% US Solar Fund 0.8% VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities 0.7% Scatec Solar 0.5% Boralex 0.5% Serena Energia 0.5% Innergex Renewable 0.4% Westbridge Renewable Energy 0.3% Clean Energy Fuels 0.2% Cash/Net Current Assets 2.4%

At close of business on 31 December 2024 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £35.9 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Yieldcos & investment companies 32.4% Renewable energy developers 33.4% Renewable focused utilities 6.7% Energy storage 4.9% Biomass generation and production 5.4% Electricity networks 3.8% Renewable technology and service 4.8% Renewable financing and energy efficiency 4.0% Renewable Fuels and Charging 2.1% Cash/Net Current Assets 2.4%