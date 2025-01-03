DJ Amundi MSCI Water ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Water ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc (WATC LN) Amundi MSCI Water ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Jan-2025 / 11:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Water ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 02-Jan-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 6.5658 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13377428 CODE: WATC LN ISIN: FR0014002CH1 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0014002CH1 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WATC LN Sequence No.: 368549 EQS News ID: 2061315 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2061315&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 03, 2025 05:05 ET (10:05 GMT)