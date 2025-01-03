BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 03

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 2 January 2025 were:

218.35p Capital only

218.68p Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 30,000 ordinary shares on 31st December 2024, the Company has 70,145,325 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 30,215,980 shares which are held in Treasury.