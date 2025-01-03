Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 03
3 January 2025
The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 2 January 2025
Total Assets
Excluding current year income and expenses
£48.135million
Including current year income and expenses
£48.405million
Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted)
Excluding current year income and expenses
253.67p
Including current year income and expenses
255.09p
Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted)
Excluding current year income and expenses
254.57p
Including current year income and expenses
255.86p
A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and
accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email address below.
Enquiries:
Nick Black
Director - Investment Trusts
Jupiter Asset Management Limited, Company Secretary
investmentcompanies@jupiteram.com
020 3817 1000