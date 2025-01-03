Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 03
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
(Note: Italicised termshave the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)
Date: 3 January 2025
Name of applicant:
Fidelity Asian Values PLC
Name of scheme:
General Corporate Purposes
Period of return:
From:
1 July 2024
To:
31 December 2024
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
4,249,911 ordinary shares of 25 pence each
Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
N/A
Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see UKLR 20.6.7G):
0 ordinary shares of 25 pence each
Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
4,249,911 ordinary shares of 25 pence each
Name of contact:
George Bayer
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
Telephone number of contact:
07876413536