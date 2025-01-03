Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 03.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Perfekter Start in 2025!: Kursexplosion geschafft! Aktie unaufhaltsam! Nächstes Ziel Allzeithoch! Perfekter Zeitpunkt zum Kauf!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.01.2025 13:36 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

Finanznachrichten News

Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 03

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

(Note: Italicised termshave the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date: 3 January 2025

Name of applicant:

Fidelity Asian Values PLC

Name of scheme:

General Corporate Purposes

Period of return:

From:

1 July 2024

To:

31 December 2024

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

4,249,911 ordinary shares of 25 pence each

Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

N/A

Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see UKLR 20.6.7G):

0 ordinary shares of 25 pence each

Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

4,249,911 ordinary shares of 25 pence each

Name of contact:

George Bayer

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

Telephone number of contact:

07876413536


© 2025 PR Newswire
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.