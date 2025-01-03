Green Leaf Innovations,Inc.: Green Leaf Innovations Sets Ambitious 2025 Goal of Reaching 1,000 Independent Retail Cigar Shops Carrying Our Cigar & Accessories Product Line

Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. (OTC PINK:GRLF), a leading distributor of premium handmade cigars announces a bold new goal: to secure partnerships with 1,000 independent Retail Cigar Shops across America by the end of 2025. This initiative underscores Green Leaf's commitment to growth and expansion while providing a platform for its select portfolio of different taste profiles uniquely blended with USA, Nicaraguan, Honduran, Dominican, Ecuadorian and Mexican Tobacco to reach a wider consumer base.

Green Leaf Innovations' diverse portfolio of premium brands, including EL MAGO, MAL.CRI.AO, EL CUBANO, COCOA (MGE Antalya), CUBANACAN, MEDEROS, TABACALERA SERRANO already known for their quality craftsmanship and distinctive flavor profiles. This expansion strategy aims to place these high-quality cigars into the hands of consumers through independent retailers who value expertise and authenticity in their offerings.

"Our commitment to quality and craftsmanship extends to our retail partners," stated Roberto Mederos, CEO. "By partnering with 1,000 independent cigar shops, we are not just increasing our market reach, but also supporting the vibrant culture of cigar enthusiasts. These partnerships will enable us to connect directly with our target consumer and provide an enhanced experience."

The collaboration between Green Leaf Innovations and independent cigar shops is expected to provide mutual benefits. The shops will gain access to a premium selection of Nicaraguan manufactured handmade cigars and benefit from the brand recognition of Green Leaf's portfolio. In turn, Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. through it's Subsidiary SOFLO wholesale Group, Inc. dba/Green Leaf Heritage Group will expand its distribution network and reach a broader consumer base.

"This aggressive but achievable goal reflects our strategic vision for growth. We are confident that this initiative will be crucial in growing our company as a significant player in the premium cigar market in the coming years."

Green Leaf Innovations will continue to invest in its marketing and distribution channels to support this expansive partnership initiative, ensuring that its select portfolio of premium handmade cigars reaches the desired target audience through a significant network of independent cigar shops.

About Green Leaf Innovations, Inc.

Green Leaf Innovations, Inc., a Florida corporation, is an emerging growth company engaged in the Marketing and Distribution of handmade premium cigars. The company strategically imports and exclusively distributes some of the best known premium cigar brands in the Market created by the Mederos family a Third generation Cigar maker with Robert Mederos at the helm who has owned and operated handmade cigar operation in Nicaragua and the US for over 20 years with a rich family history in the craft dating back to the 1800s Cuba, brands such as CUBANACAN, MEDEROS and TABACALERA SERRANO. In addition to it the company also distributes packaged whole leaf Tobacco to cigar lounges, smoke shops, C-stores and vape shops across the United States and soon International Markets.

Additional information can be found on our websites http://www.greenleafinnovation.com or follow us on Twitter

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

