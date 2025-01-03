OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 07.40 A.M. ET).In the GreenmF International Limited (MFI) is up over 124% at $1.62. Onconetix, Inc. (ONCO) is up over 58% at $1.03. Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) is up over 33% at $1.53. Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (HCTI) is up over 19% at $1.06. SES AI Corporation (SES) is up over 18% at $2.25. N2OFF, Inc. (NITO) is up over 18% at $1.27. Harte Hanks, Inc. (HHS) is up over 17% at $5.99. Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NINE) is up over 17% at $1.45. Satellogic Inc. (SATL) is up over 15% at $3.51. Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) is up over 14% at $3.02. Acelyrin, Inc. (SLRN) is up over 11% at $3.69.In the RedVine Hill Capital Investment Corp. (VCIC) is down over 20% at $8.00. Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (COEP) is down over 17% at $4.90. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (STAF) is down over 14% at $2.00. AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. (ATCH) is down over 11% at $8.89. Citius Oncology, Inc. (CTOR) is down over 10% at $1.07. Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) is down over 9% at $7.00. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) is down over 9% at $3.33. Alpha Cognition Inc. Common Stock (ACOG) is down over 8% at $5.15. United States Steel Corporation (X) is down over 7% at $30.02. Adagio Medical Holdings, Inc. (ADGM) is down over 5% at $1.10.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX