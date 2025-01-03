Anzeige
03.01.2025 14:18 Uhr
SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc - Quarterly Disclosure

Finanznachrichten News

SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc - Quarterly Disclosure

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 03

SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc

Quarterly Disclosure - 03 January 2025

In accordance with UKLA Listing Rule 15.6.8, requiring UK listed investment companies to notify, within five business days of the end of each quarter, a list of all investments in other investment companies that do not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their gross assets in other UK-listed investment companies (including investment trusts), SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc announces that, as at 31 December 2024, it had no investments in such other investment companies.

For further information, please contact:

Diane Miller

Company Secretary and Head of Funds Administration, SVM Asset Management Ltd

0131 718 5618


