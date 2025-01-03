Anzeige
03.01.2025 15:06 Uhr
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 03

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc

(the "Company")

Notification of Transaction of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Persons Closely Associated ("PCAs")

The Company has been notified that a PDMR of the Company acquired Ordinary Shares in the Company. The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name(s)Melville Trimble
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusNon-executive director
b)Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NamePremier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc
b)LEI2138004SR19RBRGX6T68
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each

Identification code (ISIN): GB0033537902

b)Nature of the transactionShares acquired through participation in a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP)
c)Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

£ 0.922

Volume

191

d)Currency GBP
e)Aggregated informationn/a (single transaction)
f)Date of the transaction2025-01-03
g)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

Contact:

Link Company Matters Limited - Company Secretary

pmgr@linkgroup.co.uk


