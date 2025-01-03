WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks have moved mostly higher during trading on Friday, regaining ground after trending lower over the past several sessions. The major averages have all moved to the upside, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the charge.Currently, the major averages are off their highs of the session but still firmly positive. The Dow is up 166.44 points or 0.4 percent at 42,558.71, the Nasdaq is up 145.02 points or 0.8 percent at 19,425.81 and the S&P 500 is up 35.21 points or 0.6 percent at 5,903.76.The strength on Wall Street comes as some traders look to pick up stocks at relatively reduced levels following recent weakness.The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 have closed lower for five straight sessions, with the Nasdaq ending Thursday's trading at its lowest closing level in a month.However, the major averages remain well off the record highs set in December amid uncertainty about the outlook for the markets following recent volatility.Some traders also remain away from their desks following the New Year's Day holiday on Wednesday, leading to below average trading activity.In U.S. economic news, the Institute for Supply Management released a report showing manufacturing activity contracted at a slower rate in the month of December.The ISM said its manufacturing PMI inched up to 49.3 in December from 48.4 in November, although a reading below 50 still indicates contraction. Economists had expected the index to come in unchanged.Sector NewsUtilities stocks have shown a strong move to the upside on the day, with the Dow Jones Utility Average climbing by 1.3 percent.Considerable strength is also visible among housing stocks, as reflected by the 1.3 percent gain being posted by the Philadelphia Housing Sector Index.Computer hardware and semiconductor stocks are also seeing notable strength, while airline stocks are seeing significant weakness.Other MarketsIn overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Friday. China's Shanghai Composite Index tumbled by 1.6 percent, while South Korea's Kospi surged by 1.8 percent.Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the downside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index has slumped by 1.7 percent, the German DAX Index is down by 0.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.5 percent.In the bond market, treasuries continue to show a lack of direction after ending the previous session roughly flat. The yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is currently down by less than a basis point at 4.573 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX