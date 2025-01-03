Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 03.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Perfekter Start in 2025!: Kursexplosion geschafft! Aktie unaufhaltsam! Nächstes Ziel Allzeithoch! Perfekter Zeitpunkt zum Kauf!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.01.2025 18:06 Uhr
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 03

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities

The Company announces that, on 3 January 2025 it repurchased 10,000 ordinary shares of 1p each at 304.00p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of ordinary shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 17,064,686.

The total number of ordinary shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 17,064,686 ordinary shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 62,921,900.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

3 January 2025


© 2025 PR Newswire
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.