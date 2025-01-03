Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 3, 2025) - Vitalhub Corp. (TSX: VHI) (the "Company" or "VitalHub") is pleased to announce that, in connection with its previously announced "bought deal" public financing, it has filed a final short form prospectus dated January 2, 2025 (the "Final Prospectus") to qualify the distribution of 2,752,300 common shares from the treasury of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of $10.90 per Common Share (the "Offering Price") and up to an additional 412,845 Common Shares at the Offering Price to be issued upon exercise of an over-allotment option, the particulars of which are further described in the Final Prospectus (the "Offering"). Closing is expected on or about January 9, 2025, and is subject to regulatory approval, including that of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Access to the Final Prospectus and any amendment is provided in accordance with securities legislation relating to procedures for providing access to a short form prospectus and any amendment. The Final Prospectus is accessible on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. An electronic or paper copy of the Final Prospectus and any amendment may be obtained, without charge, from Cormark Securities Inc. by phone at (416) 362-7485 or email at ecm@cormark.com by providing the contact with an email address or address, as applicable.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This press release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration under U.S. federal and state securities laws or an applicable exemption from such U.S. registration requirements.

About VitalHub

VitalHub is a leading software company dedicated to empowering health and human services providers globally. VitalHub's comprehensive product suite includes electronic health records, operational intelligence, and workforce automation solutions that serve over 1,000 clients across the UK, Canada, and other geographies. The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic opportunities within its product suite and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. VitalHub is headquartered in Toronto with over 500 employees globally, across key regions and the VitalHub Innovations Lab in Sri Lanka. For more information about VitalHub (TSX: VHI) (OTCQX: VHIBF), please visit www.vitalhub.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements contained in this news release including statements relating to use of proceeds, closing of the offering and receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals may constitute "forward-looking information" or "financial outlook" within the meaning of applicable securities laws that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or financial outlook. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of each entity and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of each entity believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

