PENFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Paychex Inc. (PAYX) is in advanced discussions to acquire Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR), a smaller competitor in payroll processing, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.The deal, which may be announced as soon as this week, is not yet finalized, and negotiations could still fall through, the report said.As of Friday's close, Paycor HCM had a market value of $3.33 billion.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX