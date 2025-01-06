

Spritzer celebrates Chinese New Year in 2025 with "Speak from the Heart", a short film to remind us to embrace the spirit of the season





KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, Jan 6, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - This Chinese New Year, Spritzer invites Malaysians to cherish heartfelt moments for a refreshing experience this festive season through its heartwarming campaign that brings families and friends closer together. As we usher in the Year of the Snake, Malaysia's leading mineral water brand, Spritzer is excited to present its Chinese New Year (CNY) 2025 campaign that highlights the importance of open-hearted conversations, combining tradition with a modern touch while bringing loved ones closer together.At the heart of the campaign is Spritzer's touching short film, "Speak from the Heart", a tale reminding us to express ourselves with sincerity, respect and understanding, starring actors and brand ambassadors, Koe Yeet and Jaspers Lai with special appearances by Yagood and Jobroseph. This latest campaign is yet another reflection of Spritzer's values which are deeply ingrained into its commitment to creating positive impact in society and doing good for humanity.Spritzer celebrates Chinese New Year in 2025 with "Speak from the Heart", a short film to remind us to embrace the spirit of the seasonA Film to Inspire - "Speak from the Heart"The film tells a story familiar to many young Malaysians, about a young man named Jasper who is approaching his 30s and feeling the pressure from his family to settle down. With the Chinese New Year festive season approaching and his anxiety rising, Jasper enlists a hairstylist played by Koe Yeet to pretend to be his girlfriend for the day. With her humour, quick wit, and ability to hear the inner thoughts of others, Koe Yeet helps Jasper navigate conversations with his nosy aunt turning a potentially stressful situation into a memorable and light-hearted experience."Speak from the Heart" channels the true spirit of the Year of the Snake, by reminding us to tap into wisdom, charm, intuition and elegance to glide through the complexities of life and relationships with our loved ones. Check out Spritzer's short film, "Speak from the Heart", which is available on the Spritzer Group's YouTube channel today!Festive Gifts & Memorable Moments with SpritzerSpreading the festive cheer, Spritzer is offering exclusive gifts with purchases of its high-quality beverage products to add to the excitement of the season. Customers who buy RM38 worth of Spritzer products will receive a free Spritzer CNY Ceramic Bowl, while those who spend RM18 will get a free Spritzer CNY Retro Mug. These special edition items are sure to add a touch of tradition to your festive get-togethers.Spritzer's Natural Mineral Water is also available with a special edition CNY bottle label to add to the festive excitement. Rich in silica to promote healthy skin, hair and nails, it is perfect for staying hydrated throughout the celebrations. In addition, Spritzer Sparkling, available in original and lemon flavours, makes for a refreshing beverage on its own. Spritzer Sparkling contains no sweeteners or calories, and is perfect for pairing with food, gifting to loved ones, and serving at gatherings.From inspiring short films to exclusive gifts, Spritzer's CNY 2025 heartwarming campaign is designed to fill your festive season with cheer and positivity. Don't miss out on the chance to embrace heartfelt traditions while enjoying the refreshing benefits of Spritzer's beverages this Chinese New Year.Spritzer's "Speak from the Heart" short film is available on the Spritzer Group YouTube channel. For more details about Spritzer's Chinese New Year campaign, please visit our website at https://www.spritzer.com.my/.For more high-resolution photos, please download them here.About SpritzerSpritzer, Malaysia's No.1 bottled water brand since 1989, sources its water from a 430-acre tropical rainforest in Taiping. The water undergoes a natural filtration process through underground rocks for over 15 years, enriching it with essential minerals like Silica, which benefits skin, bones, hair, and nails.As a leader in smart manufacturing, we use advanced technology to ensure quality and safety. Our packaging is 100% recyclable and made from recycled materials, reflecting our commitment to sustainability. Tested annually by SIRIM, our products are free from microplastics.Spritzer offers a full range of products, from Natural Mineral Water and Sparkling Water to Distilled Water and Fruit-flavoured Beverages, catering to every lifestyle and occasion. With a vision to become a circular brand by 2030, we are committed to sustainability and delivering quality you can trust.Spritzer-nature, innovation, and sustainability in every bottle. For more information, please visit www.spritzer.com.my.Source: Spritzer BhdCopyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.